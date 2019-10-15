S&P 500 Movers: NWSA, UNH, FRC

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of UnitedHealth Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.4%. Year to date, UnitedHealth Group has lost about 5.8% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is News Corp, trading down 3.6%. News Corp is showing a gain of 14.9% looking at the year to date performance.

One other component making moves today is First Republic Bank, trading up 5.5% on the day.

