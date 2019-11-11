S&P 500 Movers: NWL, WBA

In early trading on Monday, shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.8%. Year to date, Walgreens Boots Alliance has lost about 8.2% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Newell Brands, trading down 3.5%. Newell Brands is showing a gain of 5.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, trading down 3.4%, and Alliance Data Systems, trading up 2.4% on the day.

