S&P 500 Movers: NWL, MHK

In early trading on Friday, shares of Mohawk Industries, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.4%. Year to date, Mohawk Industries, registers a 23.9% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Newell Brands, trading down 5.6%. Newell Brands is showing a gain of 15.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are DaVita, trading down 4.3%, and Illumina, trading up 9.2% on the day.

