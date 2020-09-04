S&P 500 Movers: NVDA, COO

In early trading on Friday, shares of Cooper Companies, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 8.1%. Year to date, Cooper Companies, registers a 3.2% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is NVIDIA, trading down 5.6%. NVIDIA is showing a gain of 108.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Apple, trading down 5.3%, and Discover Financial Services, trading up 5.2% on the day.

