In early trading on Wednesday, shares of APA topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.3%. Year to date, APA registers a 53.1% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Nucor, trading down 6.2%. Nucor is showing a gain of 11.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Wynn Resorts, trading down 3.7%, and Marathon Oil, trading up 5.1% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: NUE, APA

