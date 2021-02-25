S&P 500 Movers: NTAP, LB

In early trading on Thursday, shares of L Brands, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.7%. Year to date, L Brands, registers a 48.2% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is NetApp, trading down 8.4%. NetApp, is lower by about 1.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Ansys, trading down 6.8%, and Twitter, trading up 6.0% on the day.

