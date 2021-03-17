S&P 500 Movers: NRG, DOW

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Dow topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.6%. Year to date, Dow registers a 17.9% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is NRG Energy, trading down 13.8%. NRG Energy Inc is lower by about 0.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are AbbVie, trading down 6.4%, and Host Hotels & Resorts, trading up 2.8% on the day.

