S&P 500 Movers: NOW, AAL

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of American Airlines Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.7%. Year to date, American Airlines Group has lost about 20.2% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is ServiceNow, trading down 11.1%. ServiceNow is lower by about 32.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Hess, trading down 6.0%, and Delta Air Lines, trading up 5.3% on the day.

