S&P 500 Movers: NOV, NWL

In early trading on Monday, shares of Newell Brands (NWL) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.5%. Year to date, Newell Brands registers a 1.3% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is National Oilwell Varco (NOV), trading down 3.0%. National Oilwell Varco is lower by about 16.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Helmerich & Payne (HP), trading down 2.7%, and L Brands (LB), trading up 3.0% on the day.

