S&P 500 Movers: NOV, NSC

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.6%. Year to date, Norfolk Southern Corp registers a 24.4% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is National Oilwell Varco (NOV), trading down 3.5%. National Oilwell Varco is lower by about 14.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Halliburton Company (HAL), trading down 3.4%, and Wynn Resorts (WYNN), trading up 3.5% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.