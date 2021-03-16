S&P 500 Movers: NOV, MU

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Micron Technology topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.3%. Year to date, Micron Technology registers a 24.4% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is NOV, trading down 6.7%. NOV is showing a gain of 15.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Marathon Oil, trading down 5.2%, and Applied Materials, trading up 3.8% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.