S&P 500 Movers: NOV, MCK

In early trading on Monday, shares of McKesson topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.7%. Year to date, McKesson registers a 17.2% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is National Oilwell Varco, trading down 3.2%. National Oilwell Varco is lower by about 6.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Cimarex Energy, trading down 3.0%, and Loews trading up 3.5% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

