In early trading on Monday, shares of Occidental Petroleum topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.6%. Year to date, Occidental Petroleum registers a 108.7% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Nielsen Holdings, trading down 10.5%. Nielsen Holdings is showing a gain of 6.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Boeing, trading down 5.6%, and CF Industries Holdings, trading up 7.2% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: NLSN, OXY

