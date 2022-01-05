S&P 500 Movers: NLSN, NUE

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Nucor topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.0%. Year to date, Nucor registers a 8.7% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Nielsen Holdings, trading down 6.2%. Nielsen Holdings is lower by about 2.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Alexandria Real Estate Equities, trading down 5.4%, and Intel, trading up 4.3% on the day.

