S&P 500 Movers: NLOK, WU

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Western Union topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 11.8%. Year to date, Western Union has lost about 13.6% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is NortonLifeLock, trading down 3.4%. NortonLifeLock Inc is lower by about 17.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Arista Networks, trading down 2.9%, and Synchrony Financial, trading up 5.5% on the day.

