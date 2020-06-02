S&P 500 Movers: NLOK, WU

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Western Union topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 11.8%. Year to date, Western Union has lost about 13.6% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is NortonLifeLock, trading down 3.4%. NortonLifeLock Inc is lower by about 17.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Arista Networks, trading down 2.9%, and Synchrony Financial, trading up 5.5% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.