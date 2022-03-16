In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Epam Systems, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 12.2%. Year to date, Epam Systems has lost about 62.2% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is NortonLifeLock, trading down 10.3%. NortonLifeLock Inc is showing a gain of 4.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Lockheed Martin, trading down 5.4%, and Micron Technology, trading up 8.4% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: NLOK, EPAM

