In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Wynn Resorts topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.8%. Year to date, Wynn Resorts has lost about 26.9% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Nike, trading down 1.9%. Nike is lower by about 34.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are AmerisourceBergen, trading down 1.6%, and Las Vegas Sands, trading up 6.9% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: NKE, WYNN

