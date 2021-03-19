S&P 500 Movers: NKE, FDX

In early trading on Friday, shares of FedEx topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.8%. Year to date, FedEx registers a 8.4% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Nike, trading down 5.1%. Nike is lower by about 3.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are SVB Financial Group, trading down 3.7%, and Etsy, trading up 3.6% on the day.

