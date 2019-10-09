Markets
S&P 500 Movers: NFLX, KEYS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Keysight Technologies (KEYS) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.2%. Year to date, Keysight Technologies registers a 51.9% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Netflix (NFLX), trading down 2.1%. Netflix is lower by about 1.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG), trading down 1.9%, and Valero Energy Corp (VLO), trading up 2.8% on the day.

