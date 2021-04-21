S&P 500 Movers: NFLX, ISRG

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Intuitive Surgical topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.3%. Year to date, Intuitive Surgical registers a 5.4% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Netflix, trading down 7.4%. Netflix is lower by about 5.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Halliburton, trading down 4.2%, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, trading up 5.8% on the day.

