S&P 500 Movers: NFLX, CHD

In early trading on Friday, shares of Church & Dwight topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 2.0%. Year to date, Church & Dwight Co Inc registers a 1.4% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Netflix, trading down 24.1%. Netflix is lower by about 36.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Huntington Bancshares, trading down 9.0%, and Kimberly-Clark, trading up 2.0% on the day.

