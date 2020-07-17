S&P 500 Movers: NFLX, BLK

Markets
In early trading on Friday, shares of Blackrock topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.3%. Year to date, Blackrock registers a 17.6% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Netflix, trading down 6.2%. Netflix is showing a gain of 52.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are MGM Resorts International, trading down 2.6%, and J.B. Hunt Transport Services, trading up 3.5% on the day.

