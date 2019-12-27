S&P 500 Movers: NFLX, AMZN

In early trading on Friday, shares of Amazon.com topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 1.2%. Year to date, Amazon.com registers a 25.9% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Netflix, trading down 1.8%. Netflix is showing a gain of 22.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are American Airlines Group, trading down 1.6%, and Amcor, trading up 0.8% on the day.

