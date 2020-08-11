Markets
S&P 500 Movers: NEM, WYNN

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Wynn Resorts topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.3%. Year to date, Wynn Resorts has lost about 37.0% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Newmont, trading down 5.4%. Newmont is showing a gain of 47.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Take-Two Interactive Software, trading down 3.6%, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, trading up 6.7% on the day.

