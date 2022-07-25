In early trading on Monday, shares of SVB Financial Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.6%. Year to date, SVB Financial Group has lost about 43.7% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Newmont, trading down 7.6%. Newmont is lower by about 23.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Idexx Laboratories, trading down 4.4%, and Intuitive Surgical, trading up 3.4% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: NEM, SIVB

