S&P 500 Movers: NEM, MCHP

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Microchip Technology topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.9%. Year to date, Microchip Technology registers a 1.7% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Newmont, trading down 2.4%. Newmont is showing a gain of 30.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Incyte, trading down 2.3%, and DXC Technology, trading up 7.5% on the day.

