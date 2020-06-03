Markets
NEM

S&P 500 Movers: NEM, MCHP

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Microchip Technology topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.9%. Year to date, Microchip Technology registers a 1.7% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Newmont, trading down 2.4%. Newmont is showing a gain of 30.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Incyte, trading down 2.3%, and DXC Technology, trading up 7.5% on the day.

S&P 500 Movers: NEM, MCHP
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: NEM, MCHP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NEM MCHP INCY DXC

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular