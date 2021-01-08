S&P 500 Movers: NEM, FFIV

In early trading on Friday, shares of F5 Networks, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 8.7%. Year to date, F5 Networks, registers a 11.3% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Newmont, trading down 3.8%. Newmont is showing a gain of 4.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Western Digital, trading down 2.9%, and Tesla, trading up 4.4% on the day.

