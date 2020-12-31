Markets
S&P 500 Movers: NCLH, WDC

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Western Digital topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.8%. Year to date, Western Digital has lost about 18.2% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, trading down 4.4%. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is lower by about 58.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Carnival, trading down 4.0%, and Micron Technology, trading up 2.6% on the day.

