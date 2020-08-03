S&P 500 Movers: NCLH, VAR

In early trading on Monday, shares of Varian Medical Systems topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 21.8%. Year to date, Varian Medical Systems registers a 22.4% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, trading down 6.9%. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is lower by about 78.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Carnival, trading down 6.2%, and Qualcomm, trading up 5.5% on the day.

