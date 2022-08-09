In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Nielsen Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 21.4%. Year to date, Nielsen Holdings registers a 34.4% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, trading down 10.8%. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is lower by about 41.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Lam Research, trading down 7.0%, and News Corp, trading up 6.2% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: NCLH, NLSN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.