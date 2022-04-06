In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Mosaic topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.0%. Year to date, Mosaic registers a 77.6% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, trading down 6.0%. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is showing a gain of 0.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Generac Holdings, trading down 5.2%, and Synchrony Financial, trading up 2.7% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: NCLH, MOS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.