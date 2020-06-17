S&P 500 Movers: NCLH, LOW

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Lowe's Companies topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 2.9%. Year to date, Lowe's Companies Inc registers a 13.2% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, trading down 8.9%. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is lower by about 67.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Royal Caribbean Cruises, trading down 8.4%, and J.B. Hunt Transport Services, trading up 2.4% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.