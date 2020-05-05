S&P 500 Movers: NCLH, IPGP

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of IPG Photonics topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 15.9%. Year to date, IPG Photonics has lost about 4.8% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, trading down 14.4%. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is lower by about 78.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are WestRock, trading down 10.9%, and Mosaic trading up 12.4% on the day.

