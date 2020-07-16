S&P 500 Movers: NCLH, HIG

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Hartford Financial Services Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.4%. Year to date, Hartford Financial Services Group has lost about 30.5% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, trading down 10.1%. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is lower by about 71.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Carnival, trading down 7.9%, and Dollar Tree, trading up 3.0% on the day.

