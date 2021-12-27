S&P 500 Movers: NCLH, FTNT

In early trading on Monday, shares of Fortinet topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.4%. Year to date, Fortinet registers a 142.9% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, trading down 4.2%. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is lower by about 14.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Carnival, trading down 3.6%, and Arista Networks, trading up 3.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.