S&P 500 Movers: NCLH, FTI

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of TechnipFMC topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.2%. Year to date, TechnipFMC has lost about 60.0% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, trading down 5.5%. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is lower by about 64.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Lowe's Companies, trading down 5.4%, and United Airlines Holdings, trading up 4.2% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.