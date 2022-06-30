S&P 500 Movers: NCLH, DLR

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Digital Realty Trust topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 2.5%. Year to date, Digital Realty Trust has lost about 26.2% of its value.
And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, trading down 7.3%. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is lower by about 48.3% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Carnival, trading down 6.8%, and Embecta, trading up 1.6% on the day.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
