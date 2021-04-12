S&P 500 Movers: NCLH, BF.B

In early trading on Monday, shares of Brown-Forman topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.1%. Year to date, Brown-Forman has lost about 7.9% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, trading down 5.1%. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is showing a gain of 13.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are IPG Photonics, trading down 5.0%, and Tesla, trading up 2.3% on the day.

