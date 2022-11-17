In early trading on Thursday, shares of Bath & Body Works (BBWI) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 21.7%. Year to date, Bath & Body Works has lost about 45.7% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH), trading down 8.5%. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is lower by about 22.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Pool Corp (POOL), trading down 5.1%, and Cisco Systems (CSCO), trading up 3.6% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: NCLH, BBWI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.