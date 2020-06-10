S&P 500 Movers: NCLH, APTV

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Aptiv topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.5%. Year to date, Aptiv has lost about 17.2% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, trading down 11.3%. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is lower by about 63.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Alaska Air Group, trading down 9.6%, and Advanced Micro Devices, trading up 3.2% on the day.

