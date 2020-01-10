Markets
S&P 500 Movers: NBL, ISRG

In early trading on Friday, shares of Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.7%. Year to date, Intuitive Surgical registers a 2.8% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Noble Energy (NBL), trading down 2.3%. Noble Energy is lower by about 11.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Devon Energy Corp. (DVN), trading down 2.0%, and Monster Beverage (MNST), trading up 2.5% on the day.

