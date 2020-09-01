Markets
S&P 500 Movers: MYL, WMT

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Walmart topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.3%. Year to date, Walmart registers a 20.7% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Mylan, trading down 3.7%. Mylan is lower by about 21.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Cabot Oil & Gas, trading down 3.6%, and Netflix, trading up 2.9% on the day.

