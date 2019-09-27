Markets
S&P 500 Movers: MU, WFC

In early trading on Friday, shares of Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.8%. Year to date, Wells Fargo & Co registers a 11.2% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Micron Technology (MU), trading down 8.7%. Micron Technology is showing a gain of 39.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Jefferies Group (JEF), trading down 6.0%, and Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR), trading up 3.6% on the day.

