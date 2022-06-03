Markets
S&P 500 Movers: MU, SLB

In early trading on Friday, shares of Schlumberger topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 1.8%. Year to date, Schlumberger registers a 57.4% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Micron Technology, trading down 7.1%. Micron Technology is lower by about 24.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Tesla, trading down 6.8%, and Exxon Mobil, trading up 1.7% on the day.

