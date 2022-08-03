Markets
S&P 500 Movers: MTCH, MRNA

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 14.5%. Year to date, Moderna Inc has lost about 27.5% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Match Group, trading down 21.8%. Match Group is lower by about 54.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are SolarEdge Technologies, trading down 16.8%, and PayPal Holdings, trading up 12.5% on the day.

