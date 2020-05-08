Markets
S&P 500 Movers: MSI, NWSA

In early trading on Friday, shares of NWSA topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 11.9%. Year to date, News has lost about 23.6% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Motorola Solutions, trading down 8.3%. Motorola Solutions is lower by about 22.5% looking at the year to date performance.

One other component making moves today is Booking Holdings, trading down 5.4% on the day.

