S&P 500 Movers: MRO, INTU

In early trading on Friday, shares of Intuit topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 11.6%. Year to date, Intuit Inc registers a 84.8% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Marathon Oil, trading down 6.3%. Marathon Oil is showing a gain of 126.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Orion Office Reit, trading down 6.2%, and Moderna, trading up 6.3% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.