S&P 500 Movers: MRO, DVA

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of DaVita topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.8%. Year to date, DaVita has lost about 30.6% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Marathon Oil, trading down 7.3%. Marathon Oil is showing a gain of 40.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are ConocoPhillips, trading down 7.2%, and Embecta, trading up 3.2% on the day.

