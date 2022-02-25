In early trading on Friday, shares of Universal Health Services (UHS) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.8%. Year to date, Universal Health Services registers a 13.4% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Moderna (MRNA), trading down 5.0%. Moderna is lower by about 41.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), trading down 3.5%, and DISH Network (DISH), trading up 7.4% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: MRNA, UHS

