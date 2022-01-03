S&P 500 Movers: MRNA, TSLA

In early trading on Monday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 8.7%. Year to date, Tesla registers a 8.7% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 7.8%. Moderna is lower by about 7.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are DexCom, trading down 4.2%, and ViacomCBS, trading up 6.4% on the day.

